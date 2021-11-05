Left Menu

Former Yukos shareholders 'confident' of victory against Russian state

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-11-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 16:12 IST
Former Yukos shareholders 'confident' of victory against Russian state
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Former shareholders of Russian oil giant Yukos said they remain "confident" they will eventually win their $50 billion cases against Russia after suffering a defeat in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The highest Dutch court sent the case back to the Appeals Court of Amsterdam, saying the lower tribunal had not properly taken into consideration allegations of fraud against the former shareholders.

"We will study the Supreme Court ruling but are confident that the Court of Appeal in Amsterdam will dismiss the baseless allegations raised by the Russian Federation, and the arbitral awards will be upheld," a statement sent to Reuters said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021