Former Yukos shareholders 'confident' of victory against Russian state
Former shareholders of Russian oil giant Yukos said they remain "confident" they will eventually win their $50 billion cases against Russia after suffering a defeat in the Supreme Court on Friday.
The highest Dutch court sent the case back to the Appeals Court of Amsterdam, saying the lower tribunal had not properly taken into consideration allegations of fraud against the former shareholders.
"We will study the Supreme Court ruling but are confident that the Court of Appeal in Amsterdam will dismiss the baseless allegations raised by the Russian Federation, and the arbitral awards will be upheld," a statement sent to Reuters said.
