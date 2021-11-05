Committee resolves to undertake public hearing on Children’s Amendment Bill

In line with the effort to ensure that children's lives and rights are protected, the Portfolio Committee on Social Development has resolved to undertake countrywide public consultations on the Children's Amendment Bill.

The Children's Amendment Bill seeks to strengthen protective measures for children and close gaps in the child protection system.

The Bill also intends to improve child foster care services; resolve the parental responsibilities of unmarried fathers; and services to children born to foreign parents and unaccompanied migrant children.

Committee Chairperson, Nonkosi Mvana said Parliament has made a commitment and strategic intention to enhance access to its work, the legislation-making process and public participation in general.

"As such, the committee resolved to visit all provinces to hear the public's views on the proposed legislation to ensure that the Bill is responsive to the needs of the people," Mvana said.

The public hearings on the Children's Amendment Bill kicked off on Friday, 5 November at the Kimberley Recreation Hall. The hearings will continue into the weekend in the Northern Cape.

The committee noted that the scheduled public hearings occur at a time when COVID-19 is still prevalent and has taken steps to ensure that all COVID-19 guidelines and regulations are adhered to.

(With Inputs from Soth African Government Press Release)