UK to press on with post-Brexit talks to find N.Ireland solutions, says PM's spokesman

Britain will press on with negotiations to try to resolve what it calls problems with part of the Brexit divorce agreement that governs trade with Northern Ireland, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. "Our focus at the moment is to carry on with the discussions we're having," the spokesman told reporters, repeating Brexit minister David Frost's words that London would not trigger the Article 16 emergency provision on Friday.

"We obviously want to agree consensual solutions on the protocol and we need to resolve these issues urgently because the disruption on the ground in Northern Ireland hasn't gone away."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)