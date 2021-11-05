Left Menu

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 17:51 IST
UK to press on with post-Brexit talks to find N.Ireland solutions, says PM's spokesman
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
Britain will press on with negotiations to try to resolve what it calls problems with part of the Brexit divorce agreement that governs trade with Northern Ireland, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. "Our focus at the moment is to carry on with the discussions we're having," the spokesman told reporters, repeating Brexit minister David Frost's words that London would not trigger the Article 16 emergency provision on Friday.

"We obviously want to agree consensual solutions on the protocol and we need to resolve these issues urgently because the disruption on the ground in Northern Ireland hasn't gone away."

