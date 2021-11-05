UK to press on with post-Brexit talks to find N.Ireland solutions, says PM's spokesman
- Country:
- Canada
Britain will press on with negotiations to try to resolve what it calls problems with part of the Brexit divorce agreement that governs trade with Northern Ireland, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. "Our focus at the moment is to carry on with the discussions we're having," the spokesman told reporters, repeating Brexit minister David Frost's words that London would not trigger the Article 16 emergency provision on Friday.
"We obviously want to agree consensual solutions on the protocol and we need to resolve these issues urgently because the disruption on the ground in Northern Ireland hasn't gone away."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Article 16
- Boris Johnson
- London
- Britain
- Northern Ireland
- Brexit
- David Frost
ALSO READ
Energy market massacre looms for Britain, Scottish Power chief says
Britain faces 'massacre' of 20 more bust energy suppliers, Scottish Power says
Britain warns China against dangerous military moves around Taiwan
Miners pull London's FTSE 100 lower; Unilever gains
World News Roundup: Britain warns China against dangerous military moves around Taiwan; Erdogan says Turkey will recoup money paid to U.S. for F-35 jets and more