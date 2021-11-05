Left Menu

Collaboration key to sustaining coverage of service delivery issues

The webinar sought to encourage media to continue covering service delivery issues and communicate the role of media in informing citizens about community development processes post the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:03 IST
Collaboration key to sustaining coverage of service delivery issues
General Secretary at the National Community Radio Forum (NCRF), Thabang Pusoyabone said that community media plays a critical role as it is a platform that is on the ground at the local government level. Image Credit: Creative Commons
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A collaboration between the media, community media and NGOs based in communities is key to sustaining the coverage of service delivery issues contributing to community development post-elections.

These were the remarks shared by some of the panellists during a webinar on Friday, hosted by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in partnership with the National Press Club on the role of media in advocating for community development post the local government elections.

The webinar sought to encourage media to continue covering service delivery issues and communicate the role of media in informing citizens about community development processes post the elections.

Programme Manager at Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) South Africa, Mira Dutschke, said that it is important for media to work closely together with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) based in communities in order to track and tell stories of service delivery.

Dutschke acknowledged that resources are a challenge but this kind of partnership will be able to aid journalists who will not have to travel all the way to these communities if they work with NGOs to tell good stories that will keep citizens engaged.

"There are a lot of opportunities for citizens to be encouraged to participate post-elections. We can't monitor everything but what we can do is talk about success stories where things have gone well. It's important for media and NGOs to work closely together because we have a lot of those stories," she said.

Executive Director at the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF), Reggy Moalusi added that it is not realistic to keep the coverage ongoing until the next election due to resources being a challenge, especially to community media.

"What we have learnt with this election is that let's keep our eyes on the ground and as media, let's go back to basics and put the audience and people first," he said.

General Secretary at the National Community Radio Forum (NCRF), Thabang Pusoyabone said that community media plays a critical role as it is a platform that is on the ground at the local government level.

Although funding remains a challenge, Pusoyabone reiterated that community radio is a key area in local media when it comes to government elections because it is the closest to the community.

He added that there is indeed a need for community media to have a relationship with NGOs in communities.

"We have to focus on specific issues that relate to the local community. As a platform, I agree that we must be deliberate in fostering those type of dialogues. But without funding we are unable to reach some of the communities to cover their stories as we exist to give those communities a voice," he said.

Efforts to address low voter turnout

Special Projects Coordinator at Activate Change Drivers, Kgotso Sothoane, said that the low voter turnout in the 2021 Local Government Elections can be addressed if communities are given a platform to voice out what they want from the government.

Sothoane said that one of the most important tasks the media has is to create a platform for listening to new voices and mindsets. The solution he said, lies in the collaboration of the media, civil society and the private sector.

"There is a role that civil society plays in communities, there is a role that communities themselves play in their development but also there is a role that different stakeholders can play in ensuring that we have a vibrant democracy. We all have a role to play and we need to create conditions where we collaborate towards finding new ways of thinking and dealing with our challenges.

He urged the media and stakeholders to tap into the potential that young people represent and bring that energy in amplifying the voice of communities around development.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021