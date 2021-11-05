Left Menu

No fixed payment date for COVID-19 SRD grant: SASSA

SASSA said that this type of grant needs to be verified in the system every month whether the client is still qualifying to receive the grant.

The agency has sent a stern warning to all those committing frauds with the grant that they will face the mighty hand of the law. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  South Africa
  • South Africa

The South African Social Security Agency in Mpumalanga has informed all special COVID-19 SRD grant beneficiaries that there is no fixed payment date for the grant.

"Qualified beneficiaries get paid monthly, payment dates are reflected on the system and can be checked at https://srd.sassa.gov.za. Beneficiaries are reminded that this grant is not meant for people who are employed, receive alternative income or registered from UIF and NSFAS system," the agency said.

SASSA said that by verifying the means test of the beneficiary the agency is fighting fraud and also ensuring that only qualifying people get the grant.

The agency has sent a stern warning to all those committing frauds with the grant that they will face the mighty hand of the law.

Beneficiaries who need more information are urged to contact the agency's toll-free number: 0800 60 10 11 or 013 574 9428/9363 from 08:00 – 16:00 during weekdays Monday to Friday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

