Mumbai reports 238 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

As many as 238 fresh COVID-19 infections and four deaths were reported in Mumbai on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
As many as 238 fresh COVID-19 infections and four deaths were reported in Mumbai on Friday. With this, the number of total positive cases reached 7,57,272 including 3,326 active infections, according to the data by the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

The four new deaths pushed the fatalities to 16,269. At present, the Covid recovery rate stands at 97 per cent and the case doubling rate is 1,832 days.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,729 fresh COVID-19 cases and 221 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. The country's active caseload stands at 1,48,922. With 12,165 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,37,24,959. The total death toll has reached 4,59,873. (ANI)

