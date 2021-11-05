Left Menu

Kerala: 6,580 fresh COVID-19 infections, 46 deaths recorded

Kerala reported 6,580 new COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-11-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 19:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Kerala reported 6,580 new COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state government's data, 62,219 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

As many as 7,085 fresh recoveries pushed the overall discharges/recoveries to 48,94,435. The death toll mounted to 33,048. Meanwhile, India reported 12,729 fresh COVID-19 cases and 221 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

The country's active caseload stands at 1,48,922. With 12,165 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,37,24,959. The total death toll has reached 4,59,873. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

