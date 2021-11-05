Left Menu

Three arrested with drugs worth over Rs 22 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane

Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police's Anti Narcotics Cell on Friday arrested three drug dealers and seized 276 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 22.8 lakhs in the international market, said the police.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police's Anti Narcotics Cell on Friday arrested three drug dealers and seized 276 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 22.8 lakhs in the international market, said the police. As per the police, the accused have been identified as Farhad Kamaru Zaman, Arbaz Nisar Khan, and Ahmed Saeed (22), added the police.

A case had been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

