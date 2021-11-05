Left Menu

Ukraine says Russian gas transit down more than a fifth in Jan-Oct

Volumes total 35.3 bcm for the first 10 months of 2021, down from 45 bcm in the same period of 2020. "We are concerned about the reduction of Russian gas transit through the Ukrainian route: as of October 1, pumping volumes were below the booked capacity," Sergiy Makogon, the head of the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-11-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 19:45 IST

The volume of Russian gas transported via Ukraine fell in October and is down 21.6% so far this year from the same period in 2020, according to Ukrainian data, at a time when European gas prices have surged due to a shortage of supplies. Ukraine accuses Moscow of using energy as a weapon against Europe. Moscow denies this and has repeatedly said it is fulfilling its gas contract obligations.

Gas volumes passing through Ukraine fell to 2.634 billion cubic meters (bcm) in October from around 3 bcm in September, Ukraine's state-run gas transit operator said on Friday. Volumes total 35.3 bcm for the first 10 months of 2021, down from 45 bcm in the same period of 2020.

"We are concerned about the reduction of Russian gas transit through the Ukrainian route: as of October 1, pumping volumes were below the booked capacity," Sergiy Makogon, the head of the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system said. Earlier this week, Makogon said Russia's Gazprom had cut its daily volume of gas transit via Ukraine for the fourth time this year, to 60 million cubic metres (mcm).

That is much lower than the 109 mcm stipulated in Ukraine's five-year gas transit contract with Russia and about half of what Gazprom sent in the previous heating season. Relations between Ukraine and Russia plummeted after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the outbreak of war in eastern Ukraine. Moscow has also been developing other routes for transporting gas to Europe.

