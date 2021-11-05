Left Menu

FACTBOX-Roads, bridges and airports: details of Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 19:56 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives was poised on Friday to vote on a bill that would boost spending on roads, bridges, broadband and other transportation infrastructure, a centerpiece of Democratic President Joe Biden's domestic agenda. If it passes, the Senate-approved bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bidens-sweeping-infrastructure-social-spending-bills-finally-get-vote-2021-11-05 would head to Biden's desk to sign into law.

Here are major elements of the package: NEW SPENDING

- Roads, bridges and major projects: $110 billion - Passenger and freight rail: $66 billion

- Broadband internet infrastructure: $65 billion - Water infrastructure, such as eliminating lead pipes: $55 billion

- Public transit: $39.2 billion - Electrical grid improvements: $73 billion

- Resiliency, including flood and wildfire mitigation, ecosystem restoration, weatherization and cybersecurity: $47.2 billion - Electric vehicle chargers and other infrastructure: $7.5 billion

- Cleaning up polluted sites, reclaiming abandoned mines, plugging oil and gas wells: $21 billion - Electric school buses, low-emission buses and ferries: $7.5 billion

- Reconnecting inner-city neighborhoods that were divided https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-freeways-flattened-black-neighborhoods-nationwide-2021-05-25 by freeways or other transportation lines: $1 billion - Airport maintenance and improvements: $25 billion

- Port and waterway improvements: $17 billion NEW FINANCING

- Applying information reporting requirements to cryptocurrency: $28 billion - Reinstating Superfund fees: $14.5 billion

