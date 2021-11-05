QUOTES-'I don't think they care' - what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

COP26, a U.N. conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/wrapup-politicians-exit-cop26-130tn-worth-financiers-take-stage-2021-11-03 critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants on Friday, Nov. 5:

PROTESTER MIA WILLIAMSON, 15 Among thousands of young people marching in Glasgow

"No. I believe there is some that maybe listen to us, that maybe want to help us, but I believe that many world leaders here are here for the show of being here. I don't think they actually care. I don't think it affects them enough for them to care." FORMER U.S. VICE PRESIDENT AL GORE

"Hyper inequality of the kind we now have in our world is a threat to both democracy and to market economics." COP26 PRESIDENT ALOK SHARMA

In a note to negotiators published by the United Nations "It is not possible for a large number of unresolved issues to continue into week 2."

U.S. CLIMATE ENVOY JOHN KERRY At a business dinner on Thursday night

"Every COP I've been to in history has never had the feel of what I feel here in Glasgow today: new energy, new urgency, a new sense of possibility." NICHOLAS STERN, AUTHOR OF 2006 REPORT ON ECONOMICS OF CLIMATE CHANGE

On his report's key finding that doing nothing on climate change would prove more expensive in long run than action "Those costs of action have gone down and the costs of inaction have gone up. There was a big difference 15 years ago - now it is immense."

(Compiled by Alex Richardson; Editing by Toby Chopra)

