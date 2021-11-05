Left Menu

Chhath Puja: Delhi government declares public holiday on Nov 10

The Delhi government has declared November 10 as a public holiday this year on account of Chhath Puja.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 20:31 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government has declared November 10 as a public holiday this year on account of Chhath Puja. Earlier, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia informed that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given permission to celebrate Chhath at determined places in Delhi with all COVID-19 norms in place.

"In the meeting of DDMA, permission was also given for the events of Chhath Puja in Delhi. Now all Delhiites will be able to celebrate Chhathparva collectively at pre-determined places, with full devotion but with the utmost care," he had tweeted. Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities. This year, the festival will begin from November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

