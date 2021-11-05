Left Menu

Man injured after being shot at in Noida, one held

A man has been arrested in Noida Sector 121 after he shot at a person on Thursday during a dispute over the burning of crackers, the police said.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 20:31 IST
Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chandra. Image Credit: ANI
"The accused namely Rajkumar shot a person with his licensed pistol after a dispute occurred between two groups over burning crackers. The person who was shot, named Vineet got injured and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chandra said.

"The accused has been arrested and the pistol is also recovered," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

