Mukesh Ambani and family have no plans to relocate to London, says Reliance Industries

The Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, and his family have no plans to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world, clarified RIL on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-11-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 21:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, and his family have no plans to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world, clarified RIL on Friday. In an official statement issued by RIL on Friday, the company stated that a recent report in a newspaper has led to unwarranted and baseless speculation in social media regarding the Ambani family's plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London.

RIL's statement read, "The Reliance Industries Limited will like to clarify that the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world." It further stated, "Further, RIL group company, RIIHL, which acquired Stoke Park estate recently, would like to clarify that its acquisition of the heritage property is aimed at enhancing this as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations."

"This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India's famed hospitality industry globally," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

