22 states/ UTs so far have reduced VAT on petrol, diesel: Centre

Following the decision of the Government of India to significantly reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, 22 states/UTs have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers, informed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 21:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Following the decision of the Government of India to significantly reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, 22 states/UTs have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers, informed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday. However, there are 14 States/UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in Petrol and Diesel, said the ministry. These are Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan, it added.

As per the ministry, the most reduction in the Petrol prices has been in UT of Ladakh, followed by Karnataka and Puducherry. The prices of petrol in these UTs/states have come down by Rs 13.43, Rs 13.35 and Rs12.85, respectively, it stated. According to the ministry, for Diesel, the most reduction has been undertaken by UT of Ladakh, leading to price coming down by Rs 19.61 per litre there, followed by Karnataka and Puducherry.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

