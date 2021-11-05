Left Menu

Poland and Czech Republic need until Monday for Turow talks, says minister

Poland, which has not complied with the court's order, has been trying to reach an agreement with its neighbour to keep the mine open, and brought an offer to Prague in late September to end the dispute. "We are in good dialogue, but we have to agree on the details and then we will come back...with the final message," Moskwa said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 22:11 IST
Poland and Czech Republic need until Monday for Turow talks, says minister
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram / anna_moskwa_

Poland and the Czech Republic need until Monday to conclude talks on the Turow open-pit lignite mine, Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Friday as the two countries try to resolve their most serious spat in decades.

The European Union's top court told Poland to halt operations at the Turow lignite mine and power plant on the border with the Czech Republic after Prague complained of environmental damage in nearby Czech villages. Poland, which has not complied with the court's order, has been trying to reach an agreement with its neighbour to keep the mine open, and brought an offer to Prague in late September to end the dispute.

"We are in good dialogue, but we have to agree on the details and then we will come back...with the final message," Moskwa said. Talks have resumed after being suspended at the start of October, before a Czech parliamentary election, with the main sticking point being the length of the agreement, according to Czech authorities.

The talks have also sought to clarify financial compensation and technical improvements to safeguard the environment around the mine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021