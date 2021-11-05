Meghalaya cuts VAT on petrol, diesel

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday announced a reduction in the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the state. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to make the announcement that VAT on petrol will be reduced from 20 per cent to 12 per cent whereas VAT on Diesel will be reduced from 13.5 per cent to 5 per cent.

"Cabinet has decided to provide a relief on the fuel prices in the state by reducing the VAT on petrol from 20% to 13.5% & diesel from 12% to 5% per litre, providing relief of Rs 10 to our consumers," Sangma tweeted. Following the decision of the Government of India to significantly reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, 22 states/UTs have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers, informed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday.

In relief to consumers, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel. (ANI)

