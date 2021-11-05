Left Menu

Assam reports 239 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hrs

Assam reported 239 new COVID-19 cases, 210 recoveries and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 05-11-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 23:19 IST
Assam reports 239 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hrs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported 239 new COVID-19 cases, 210 recoveries and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state health department on Friday said that the total cases have now gone up to 6,11,895.There are 2,107 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The death toll has gone up to 6,024 and the total recoveries from this virus are at 6,02,417.

The fatality rate is at 0.98 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 35,000 tests to detect the presence of COVID-19 were conducted. So far, 2,48,81,386 tests have been conducted in the state.

Districts with a high caseload include Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by Barpeta and Kamrup (R). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021