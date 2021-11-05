Left Menu

Coup puts into question Sudan’s debt cancellation, France says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-11-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 23:30 IST
France said on Friday the coup in Sudan had put into question the process that would have seen France cancel some $5 billion debt it was owed by the African country.

"It is clear that the strength of the coup of October 25 by the military puts this process into question," Foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters in a daily briefing. France is Sudan's second-biggest creditor.

Sudan's military has dissolved the boards of all state companies and national agricultural projects, state TV said on Friday, in what appeared to be the junta's latest move to tighten control after seizing power.

