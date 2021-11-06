Left Menu

Hyderabad Police arrests psycho killer

Hyderabad City Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly killing two persons.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-11-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 00:32 IST
Hyderabad Police arrests psycho killer
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad City Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly killing two persons. Police arrested Mohd Qadeer (48) from Nampally Public Gardens for allegedly killing a footpath dweller and another person for no reason.

According to police, on the intervening night of October 31 and November 1, Mohd Qadeer (48) demanded cash from a footpath dweller near Tabanda X road. When the person refused, the accused hit him with a stone slab twice due to which he died. Then, Qadeer took Rs 150 from the victims pocket and left. On the same night, Qadeer attacked another person near the Nampally railway station. The accused allegedly hit the victim with a stone on his head causing his death.

Hyderabad Police formed special teams to nab the accused. Based on Technical evidence and Human intelligence, the accused Qadeer was apprehended. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021