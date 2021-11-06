Fire breaks out after LPG cylinder exploded in Delhi's Jaffrabad
A massive fire broke out after an LPG cylinder exploded in an LPG cylinder shop in Delhi's Jaffrabad area on Friday night.
A massive fire broke out after an LPG cylinder exploded in an LPG cylinder shop in Delhi's Jaffrabad area on Friday night. According to the fire department, five firefighters were injured while dousing the flames. Two civilians were also injured in the incident.
The injured have been shifted to GTB Hospital. Further details awaited. (ANI)
