House expected to vote on infrastructure bill, rule for social policy measure on Friday -Hoyer

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 01:03 IST
House expected to vote on infrastructure bill, rule for social policy measure on Friday -Hoyer
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a rule to govern debate on a larger social-policy and climate change measure beginning at about 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) on Friday, No. 2 House Democrat Steny Hoyer said.

