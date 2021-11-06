House expected to vote on infrastructure bill, rule for social policy measure on Friday -Hoyer
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 01:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a rule to govern debate on a larger social-policy and climate change measure beginning at about 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) on Friday, No. 2 House Democrat Steny Hoyer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrat
- The U.S. House of Representatives
- House
Advertisement