8 Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Eight Naxals were arrested from a forest near Morpalli village under Chintalnar Police Station limits in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police informed on Friday.

ANI | Sukma (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 06-11-2021 04:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 04:08 IST
Visuals from Chhattisgarh's Sukma Police Station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight Naxals were arrested from a forest near Morpalli village under Chintalnar Police Station limits in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police informed on Friday. The joint squad of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), an elite unit of the CRPF and Sukma Police Station made this arrest in the area.

Addressing a press conference, Sunil Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP) said, "The security forces began this operation on November 2 by acting on intelligence about the movement of Naxals in the area." Out of those arrested, Kawasi Raju alias Santu is a `battalion' member, and Kalmu Mada, a `militia company commander', carried rewards of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 5 lakh on their heads respectively, Sharma added.

He further stated that the other accused also carried rewards of Rs one lakh each on their heads. The police official said that an FIR has been registered against all the accused and the forces have recovered 35 detonators, six gelatin rods, two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), batteries, wires and other materials from their possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

