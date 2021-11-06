Uttar Pradesh: Man drowns in Ramganga river
A 25-year-old youth was drowned in the Ramganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, police informed on Friday.
A 25-year-old youth was drowned in the Ramganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, police informed on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Indu Siddharth, DSP, Civil Lines said, "The youth left home to work outside around at 2 pm. He was drowned in the Ramganga river. The SDRF team has also reached here for search operation."
The official further informed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is also involved in the search operation. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
