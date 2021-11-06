Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Man drowns in Ramganga river

A 25-year-old youth was drowned in the Ramganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, police informed on Friday.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-11-2021 04:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 04:39 IST
Deputy Superitendent of Police, Civil Lines, Indu Siddharth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old youth was drowned in the Ramganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, police informed on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Indu Siddharth, DSP, Civil Lines said, "The youth left home to work outside around at 2 pm. He was drowned in the Ramganga river. The SDRF team has also reached here for search operation."

The official further informed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is also involved in the search operation. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

