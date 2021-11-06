Chhattisgarh CM plays musical instrument with artists in Raipur on Govardhan

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was seen playing a musical instrument with artists at a 'Govardhan Puja' event in Raipur on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Baghel said, "Today with family members at their residence in Raipur #govrdhn_tihaar Celebrated. During this, worshipped Tulsi, Gaura-Gauri and Govardhan and wished the state's happiness, and prosperity by feeding khichdi to Gaumata."

Earlier on November 5, the State Chief Minister was also spotted getting whipped as a part of a ritual on the occasion of Govardhan Puja in the city of Durg in Chhattisgarh. This day is commemorated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. As described in the Bhagavata Purana, Lord Krishna gave shelter and protection to villagers of Vrindavan from torrential rains by lifting up the 'Govardhan Hill'. (ANI)

