Nihang Sikhs demonstrate horse-riding skills in Punjab's Amritsar on Bandi Chhor Divas

On the occasion of 'Bandi Chhor Divas', Nihang Sikhs demonstrated horse-riding skills in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 06-11-2021 06:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 06:14 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

On the occasion of 'Bandi Chhor Divas', Nihang Sikhs demonstrated horse-riding skills in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday. In the video, people were seen gathered in an open ground for celebrating the occasion and Nihang Sikhs were showcasing their horse-riding skills. Some Sikhs were riding horses by standing on them and some were sitting.

Bandi Chhor Divas is a Sikh celebration that commemorates the day the sixth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Hargobind was released from Gwalior Fort. Earlier on November 5, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended greetings to people for celebrating the festivals of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.

"Namaste, it's Boris Johnson here, sending my best wishes to everyone celebrating this year's Festival of Lights, and after the tough times we've all had, I hope that this Diwali, and Bandi Chhor Divas for our Sikh friends, are truly special," UK PM said in a video posted on his Twitter handle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

