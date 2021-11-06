Left Menu

Portals of Kedarnath, Yamunotri to close for winters today

The portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri will close for winters on Saturday and remain shut for the next six months, informed Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 06-11-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 08:40 IST
Portals of Kedarnath, Yamunotri to close for winters today
Kedarnath Temple (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri will close for winters on Saturday and remain shut for the next six months, informed Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board. The circuit of four ancient pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand, including Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are referred to as 'Char Dham'.

Badrinath Temple will close on November 20, said the officials. After the religious ceremony for closing the portals of Kedarnath is performed today, a palanquin will leave for Ukhimath Omkareshwar Temple. Similarly, a palanquin of Goddess Yamuna will leave for the village of Kharsali near Janki Chatti.

Meanwhile, the portals of the Gangotri shrine closed on Friday at 11.45 am after priests performed religious rituals. A large number of pilgrims and local people were present to witness the ceremony. The Utsav Doli (palanquin) of Maa Ganga of the Gangotri shrine left for her winter abode at Mukhba, following the closure of portals of Gangotri for the next six months, and will reach there today on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. District Magistrate of Uttarkashi Mayur Dixit in an official statement informed that during this year, more than 32,948 pilgrims visited Gangotri Dham.

The Char Dham Yatra began on September 18 this year after the Nainital High Court on September 16 lifted the ban on Char Dham Yatra and only allowed people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage. As per the Devasthanam Management Board, over two lakh devotees have visited the four shrines this year till October 22.

Char Dhams, which draw lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad, are closed every year in winters due to heavy snowfall in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021