Zambia state power firm says nation in countrywide blackout

Zambia was experiencing a nationwide power blackout on Saturday after an unidentified problem, the state utility said, adding that it was working to restore electricity supply. "We have lost power countrywide resulting from a fault, which is yet to be determined. The company is restarting the main sources of electricity to create stability on the system," state-owned Zesco spokesman John Kunda said.

Kunda said the power supply was likely to be restored in six to eight hours. Copper-rich Zambia suffered another major power outage affecting most parts of the country last month after a problem at an important hydropower station.

