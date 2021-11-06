Left Menu

PM Modi's development vehicle in reverse gear: Rahul Gandhi on rising LPG prices

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 12:42 IST
PM Modi's development vehicle in reverse gear: Rahul Gandhi on rising LPG prices
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Centre over rising prices of LPG cylinders saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "development vehicle is in reverse gear". "Far away from the words of development, Millions of families were forced to light the wooden stove. Modi Ji's development vehicle is in reverse gear and brakes also fail," tweeted Gandhi.

The petroleum companies hiked the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 15 on October 6. Also, the petroleum companies hiked the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 266 on November 1.

Following the hike, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi costs Rs 899.50, while the price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs 502. The 19 kg commercial cylinders in the national capital are priced at Rs 2,000.50. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

