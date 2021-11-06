Maharashtra: 10 dead after fire breaks out at Ahmednagar district hospital
A total of 10 people have died after a massive fire broke out on Saturday at a district hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.
ANI | Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
A total of 10 people have died after a massive fire broke out on Saturday at a district hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.
"A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar District Hospital," said District Collector Rajendra Bhosale.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement