Uddhav Thackeray orders probe into Maharashtra Civil Hospital fire tragedy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a probe into the fire incident in Ahmednagar district hospital that left 10 people dead, said the Chief Minister's office (CMO) on Saturday. The chief minister also expressed condolences over the incident.

Following the incident, Thackeray spoke to district Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and asked them to ensure that the victims should not face any problems in getting treatment. Ahmednagar District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said a total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar Civil hospital today.

There were 17 patients admitted in Covid-19 ICU centre of Ahmednagar civil hospital when the fire broke out around 10.30 a.m. in the building due to a short circuit, said the official. "The process to shift these 17 patients was going on but unfortunately 10 patients have lost their lives and one is still critical," Bhosale said.

"Fire audit of the hospital was done just after the Nashik hospital fire incident. But now based on several complaints from relatives a fire brigade officer has been asked to conduct the enquiry," he added. More details are awaited. (ANI)

