SAD holds protest against Channi govt, demands lowering of tax on fuel

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) held a protest here on Saturday against the Congress government in Punjab demanding a reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel.

Led by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Akali protesters raised slogans against the state government for not giving relief to people in petrol and diesel prices by reducing taxes on fuel.

Chandigarh police cane-charged the protesters, when they tried to lay siege to the residence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

A few Akali workers sustained injuries in the police action, claimed the protesters.

Speaking to reporters, Badal slammed the Congress-led government for not slashing the tax on fuel.

"All states have reduced the prices of fuel. But this government has done nothing so far," he said.

He demanded slashing of the retail prices of fuel by Rs 10 per litre.

The Akalis also demanded from the government an adequate compensation to the farmers whose crop was damaged because of recent rains and hailstorm.

"Farmers have not received the compensation yet and the Channi government is sleeping. Farmers have suffered a loss of Rs 50,000 per acre. We came here to awake the state government," Badal said, asking the CM to meet the affected growers.

"Farmers are facing a shortage of di-ammonium phosphate needed for sowing of their crops," said Badal.

The SAD chief accused Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of "fighting" with each other rather than resolving issues of the people.

He also asked them about their stand on the appointment of Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Congress' new executive committee, which was done recently.

Tytler for long has been named as one of the main accused in anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

Badal was accompanied by other senior Akali leaders, including Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema, in his sit-in on the road leading to the chief minister's residence.

Police later detained the Akali leaders and several workers. The opposition party's protest was animated by the BJP-led union government's recent decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. The cut came just before Diwali after reaching record price during the year.

