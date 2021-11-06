4 including 2 army jawans dead due to suspected consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar's Samastipur

Four persons, including two army jawans, died under suspicious circumstances in Bihar's Samastipur district on Saturday, informed Bihar Police.

The cause of the deaths has been not confirmed officially, but there is a possibility that the deceased consumed spurious liquor.

Samastipur SP Manvjeet Singh, while speaking to the media said, "Total four persons have died and other two are undergoing treatment and they are out of danger. On inquiry with the surviving victims, they informed that they had a meal on the occasion of Shradh of one of the deceased, who was an army officer. Though they said that they did not consume alcohol, we have got a bottle of alcohol and its chemical investigation will be done. The possibility is that the deaths happened due to the consumption of spurious liquor at the home of the officer. We are investigating the matter." (ANI)

