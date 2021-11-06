PM Modi expresses condolences over Ahmednagar Civil Hospital fire tragedy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 10 people due to fire in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar Civil hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 10 people due to fire in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar Civil hospital. "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest", PM Modi tweeted.
Ahmednagar District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said a total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar Civil hospital. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a probe into the fire incident at Ahmednagar district hospital.
Following the incident, Thackeray spoke to district Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and asked them to ensure that the victims should not face any problems in getting treatment. (ANI)
