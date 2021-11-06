Women celebrate 'Bhai Dooj' with Indian army soldiers in J-K's Poonch
Women celebrated 'Bhai Dooj' with Indian army soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Saturday.
- Country:
- India
Women celebrated 'Bhai Dooj' with Indian army soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Saturday. Women applied 'tika' on the forehead of the army personnel and performed other rituals.
Bhai Dooj, the festival symbolizing the love of brother-sister, is being celebrated all over the country today. On this day, sisters pray for the long life and happiness of their brothers by performing the 'tika' ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.
Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya. As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is also known as Yama Dwitiya. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
There is optimism everywhere;experts, world agencies very positive about Indian economy: PM Modi in address to nation.
Army's counter-terrorism operation continues in J-K's Poonch
Key suspect behind violence against Hindus arrested by Bangladesh police
Many Indians unlikely to be fully vaccinated by year-end despite ample COVID shots
Indian National Memory Championship 2021, Education Minister of Telangana Releases the Poster