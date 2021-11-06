Left Menu

Women celebrate 'Bhai Dooj' with Indian army soldiers in J-K's Poonch

Women celebrated 'Bhai Dooj' with Indian army soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Saturday.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-11-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 18:18 IST
Women celebrate 'Bhai Dooj' with Indian army soldiers in J-K's Poonch
Women celebrating Bhai Dooj with Indian Army soldiers in Poonch on Saturday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Women celebrated 'Bhai Dooj' with Indian army soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Saturday. Women applied 'tika' on the forehead of the army personnel and performed other rituals.

Bhai Dooj, the festival symbolizing the love of brother-sister, is being celebrated all over the country today. On this day, sisters pray for the long life and happiness of their brothers by performing the 'tika' ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya. As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is also known as Yama Dwitiya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021