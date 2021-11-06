Left Menu

Kerala reports 6,546 new COVID cases, 50 deaths in past 24 hrs

Kerala reported 6,546 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours, said a health bulletin from the state health department.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 06-11-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 20:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as 6,934 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the bulletin, 231 deaths were added in accordance with the new guidelines of the Central government. 186 deaths till June 18 which were not added to the COVID-19 death list due to lack of proper documents were also added to the death toll. With this, the death toll numbers rose to 33,515. Currently, in the state, there are 72,876 active cases. As many as 66,486 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

