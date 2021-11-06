Left Menu

Kolkata Police seize 208 kg explosives, 210 people arrested

Kolkata Police have arrested 90 people following specific FIRs and seized over 8,180 kg of banned firecrackers from October 25 till Diwali on November 5, he said.The city police received more than 200 complaints over its special phone line about banned firecrackers being burst in different parts of the city under its jurisdiction till Friday night, the official said. These areas are Kasba, Anandapur, New Ballygunge, Mukundapur, Behala and parts of New Alipore, Naktala and Dhakuria, he added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 20:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have seized over 208 kg of banned explosives and arrested 210 people for bursting firecrackers from different parts of the city on Diwali night, a senior official of the force said on Saturday.

The vigilance will continue in and around the city till Chhat Puja on November 10, he said. Kolkata Police have arrested 90 people following specific FIRs and seized over 8,180 kg of banned firecrackers from October 25 till Diwali on November 5, he said.

The city police received more than 200 complaints about its special phone line about banned firecrackers being burst in different parts of the city under its jurisdiction till Friday night, the official said. ''This is for the second consecutive year that we have received the maximum number of complaints from the added areas of the city. These areas are Kasba, Anandapur, New Ballygunge, Mukundapur, Behala and parts of New Alipore, Naktala and Dhakuria,'' he added.

