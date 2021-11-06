Ahmednagar Hospital fire: Inquiry panel will submit report to state, Centre, says Union MoS Health

After a fire broke in Ahmednagar District Hospital, killing at least 11 COVID-19 patients, Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar on Friday said that a six-member inquiry committee has been formed to probe the fire incident and will submit a report the state and Central governments. While inspecting the hospital on Saturday, Dr Bharati said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. I express my condolences to the victims' families. The state government has formed a committee, headed by the Divisional Commissioner, which will submit a report to the Central and the state governments. Based on the report, we will initiate action."

The state government has formed an inquiry committee headed by Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Ghame to probe the fire incident in the hospital. As many as 17 patients were admitted to COVID-19-dedicated wards at the Ahmednagar District Hospital. Of the 17, at least 11 patients have succumbed to injuries and six have sustained minor or major injuries.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his condolences over the fire incident and ordered a probe into the incident. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who were killed in the fire mishap. (ANI)

