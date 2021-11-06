Left Menu

Ahmednagar Hospital fire: Inquiry panel will submit report to state, Centre, says Union MoS Health

After a fire broke in Ahmednagar District Hospital, killing at least 11 COVID-19 patients, Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar on Friday said that a six-member inquiry committee has been formed to probe the fire incident and will submit a report the state and Central governments.

ANI | Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 21:25 IST
Ahmednagar Hospital fire: Inquiry panel will submit report to state, Centre, says Union MoS Health
Dr Bharati Pawar, Union MoS health (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a fire broke in Ahmednagar District Hospital, killing at least 11 COVID-19 patients, Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar on Friday said that a six-member inquiry committee has been formed to probe the fire incident and will submit a report the state and Central governments. While inspecting the hospital on Saturday, Dr Bharati said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. I express my condolences to the victims' families. The state government has formed a committee, headed by the Divisional Commissioner, which will submit a report to the Central and the state governments. Based on the report, we will initiate action."

The state government has formed an inquiry committee headed by Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Ghame to probe the fire incident in the hospital. As many as 17 patients were admitted to COVID-19-dedicated wards at the Ahmednagar District Hospital. Of the 17, at least 11 patients have succumbed to injuries and six have sustained minor or major injuries.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his condolences over the fire incident and ordered a probe into the incident. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who were killed in the fire mishap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India
4
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021