Delhi reports 36 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Delhi reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 22:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. No death was recorded for the fourteenth consecutive day due to the disease. The death toll remained at 25,091.

As per the Delhi Health Department's bulletin, the cumulative caseload has escalated to 14,40,071 including 351 active cases. The positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The overall recoveries reached 14,14,629 with 13 more discharges in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent and the cumulative positivity rate at 4.85 per cent.

The bulletin said that 34,554 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

