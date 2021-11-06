Ahmednagar hospital tragedy: FIR registered against unknown people

Left Menu

An FIR has been registered under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence) in the fire incident which took place in the Ahmednagar Civil District Hospital on Saturday, informed the police.

ANI | Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence) in the fire incident which took place in the Ahmednagar Civil District Hospital on Saturday, informed the police. "An FIR has been registered under section 304A of IPC against unknown people. An officer equivalent to a Police inspector or DCP will be deputed to conduct the investigation (in Ahmednagar Civil District Hospital fire)," said Deepak Pandey, Nashik Police Commissioner.

A six-member committee led by Divisional Commissioner has also been formed to investigate the reasons behind the incident which has so far claimed the lives of 11 people. "Committee led by Divisional Commissioner has been formed for the probe. It's an unfortunate incident. Government has time and again given instructions to conduct fire audit still, such incident happening is unfortunate," said Hasan Mushrif, Ahmednagar Guardian Minister.

As many as 17 patients were admitted to COVID-19-dedicated wards at the Ahmednagar District Hospital. Of the 17, at least 11 patients have succumbed to injuries and six have sustained minor or major injuries. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his condolences over the fire incident and ordered a probe into the incident.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who were killed in the fire mishap. (ANI)

