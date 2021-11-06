Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 862 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Tamil Nadu reported 862 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the state government on Saturday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-11-2021 23:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu reported 862 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the state government on Saturday. During the same duration, 1,009 people recovered from the infection while 10 people succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the tally of currently active Covid cases to 10,588.

So far, a total of 27,08,230 Covid cases have been reported in the state, the bulletin says. Out of this, 26,61,428 people have recovered from the virus while 36,214 people have lost their lives to it.

With 1,00,687 tests conducted on Saturday, a total of 5,09,05,270 tests have been conducted in the state so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

