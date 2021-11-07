Left Menu

Musk asks followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 01:05 IST
Elon Musk on Saturday asked his followers in a poll on Twitter if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

"Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock," Musk wrote in a tweet.

