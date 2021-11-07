Musk asks followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock
Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 01:05 IST
Elon Musk on Saturday asked his followers in a poll on Twitter if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.
"Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock," Musk wrote in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement