Horse racing-Knicks Go wins Breeders' Cup Classic

Knicks Go produced a dominant performance to win the showpiece $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic In Del Mar, California, on Saturday.

Jockey Joel Rosario piloted the Whitney Stakes winner through a speedy nine-horse field to deliver trainer Brad Cox his first Breeders’ Cup Classic win.

