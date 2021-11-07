Horse racing-Knicks Go wins Breeders' Cup Classic
Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2021 06:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 06:28 IST
Knicks Go produced a dominant performance to win the showpiece $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic In Del Mar, California, on Saturday.
Jockey Joel Rosario piloted the Whitney Stakes winner through a speedy nine-horse field to deliver trainer Brad Cox his first Breeders’ Cup Classic win.
