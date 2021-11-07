Left Menu

India reports 10,853 fresh COVID-19 cases, 526 deaths

India reported 10,853 COVID-19 new cases and 526 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 09:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India reported 10,853 COVID-19 new cases and 526 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Sunday. With the addition of new deaths, the total deaths toll reached 4,60,791. The country's active caseload stands at 1,44,845 the lowest in the last 260 days, the Ministry said,

According to Ministry, with 12,432 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the country have been increased to 3,37,49,900. The recovery rate is currently at 98.23 per cent which is the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, a total of 1,08,21,66,365 dosed of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in the country so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

