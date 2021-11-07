UP: Kanpur's air quality in 'poor' category with AQI of 270

Left Menu

The residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur continued to breathe polluted air with the air quality remaining in the 'poor' category on Monday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-11-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 10:33 IST
Visual from Kapur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur continued to breathe polluted air with the air quality remaining in the 'poor' category on Monday. According to Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index (AQI) in Kanpur stood at 270, which was categorised as the 'poor', with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 as the main pollutant in the air.

The residents of the city blamed the bursting of crackers on the occasion of Diwali for the thick layer of smog covering the entire city. "The air has become so polluted that it's getting difficult to breathe early in the morning. A layer of thick smog has covered the entire city due to the bursting of crackers", says a local.

After the pollution levels increased in many parts of the country after Diwali, doctors opine that the pollution might increase the risk of COVID-19 infections in the national capital and can also hinder brain development in younger children. Dr Arunesh Kumar, the Head of Department (HOD) of Pulmonology at Paras Hospital, Gurugram said that air pollution has triggered serious health problems.

He also warned against the risk of inclination in the COVID-19 cases due to pollution, combined with winter air. Expressing concern over the effect pollution is having on people, especially the younger children, Dr Naresh Trehan, Medanta Hospital Chairman and MD said, "Everyone will suffer from air pollution. People are complaining of headaches, breathing problems especially people with asthma and lung problems. Young children are very vulnerable and this pollution can affect their brain development." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

