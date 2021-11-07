Vice President Naidu remembers pioneer of Swadeshi movement, Bipin Chandra Pal

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday remembered the architect of the Swadeshi movement, Bipin Chandra Pal on his birth anniversary. The Vice President recalled Pal as a passionate, revolutionary and strong advocate of the Swadeshi movement.

"Remembering the 'Father of Revolutionary thoughts' in India, #BipinChandraPal on his birth anniversary today. He was a passionate revolutionary and a strong advocate of #Swadeshi and #Swaraj. He will always be remembered for instilling the spirit of nationalism through his writings," tweeted the Vice President. Bipin Chandra Pal was a social reformer and Indian independence movement freedom fighter. He was one of the "Lal Bal Pal" trio. Pal was one of the main architects of the Swadeshi movement.

Lal Bal Pal were a triumvirate of nationalists in British India. They advocated the Swadeshi movement involving the boycott of all imported items. (ANI)

