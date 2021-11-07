Left Menu

MP to hold mega COVID-19 vaccination drive every Wednesday from Nov 10

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-11-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 14:14 IST
MP to hold mega COVID-19 vaccination drive every Wednesday from Nov 10
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government will hold a special mega COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesdays starting November 10 to administer the second dose to one crore, eligible persons, to achieve 100 percent inoculation by December 31, an official said on Sunday.

MP Immunization Officer Dr. Santosh Shukla told PTI that there had been a let-up in the vaccination drive since last month due to the festive season, with fewer people visiting centers, and the 'COVID Vaccination Maha Abhiyan' every Wednesday starting November 10 was to catch up on targets.

''In MP, around 5.49 crore people are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, including 10 percent who are migrants (moving out of the state). Some 5 crore people have got the first dose and 2.13 crore have received the second one as well. So currently, 91.8 percent have got the first dose and 39 percent have got the second dose in the state,'' Shukla informed.

''We have administered 7.13 crore jabs so far. Bhopal, Indore, and Agar Malwa districts have completed 100 percent first dose target. Twenty-six other districts (MP has 52 districts) have covered 90 percent of first dose beneficiaries. Narsingh Gunda, a tribal village in Jhabua district, has been fully vaccinated,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021