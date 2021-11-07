MP to hold mega COVID-19 vaccination drive every Wednesday from Nov 10

The Madhya Pradesh government will hold a special mega COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesdays starting November 10 to administer the second dose to one crore, eligible persons, to achieve 100 percent inoculation by December 31, an official said on Sunday.

MP Immunization Officer Dr. Santosh Shukla told PTI that there had been a let-up in the vaccination drive since last month due to the festive season, with fewer people visiting centers, and the 'COVID Vaccination Maha Abhiyan' every Wednesday starting November 10 was to catch up on targets.

''In MP, around 5.49 crore people are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, including 10 percent who are migrants (moving out of the state). Some 5 crore people have got the first dose and 2.13 crore have received the second one as well. So currently, 91.8 percent have got the first dose and 39 percent have got the second dose in the state,'' Shukla informed.

''We have administered 7.13 crore jabs so far. Bhopal, Indore, and Agar Malwa districts have completed 100 percent first dose target. Twenty-six other districts (MP has 52 districts) have covered 90 percent of first dose beneficiaries. Narsingh Gunda, a tribal village in Jhabua district, has been fully vaccinated,'' he added.

