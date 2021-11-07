Left Menu

Centre, state should take collective efforts to mitigate pollution, say environmentalists

As Delhi air quality remains between severe and very poor category, environmental experts stressed that the Centre and state should take collective efforts to mitigate the pollution.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 15:24 IST
Centre, state should take collective efforts to mitigate pollution, say environmentalists
Vimlendu Jha, Environmentalist (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi air quality remains between severe and very poor category, environmental experts stressed that the Centre and state should take collective efforts to mitigate the pollution. Apart from busting firecrackers, stubble burning, power plants, industries, transportation, fugitive dust, construction sites, and biomass emissions remain another major source of pollution throughout the year.

Delhi government in a bid to lessen the pollution has flagged off 144 water tankers. However, environmentalists said it was an emergency measure only. An environmental activist Vimlendu Jha told ANI, "the wind speed has increased, because of which pollution is getting dissipated. Water tankers are emergency measures but it is not a solution."

He said mitigation of dust should be 365 days of activity, as pollution is not a Delhi centric problem but a pan India trouble. "We need to understand the severity of this situation and how it is becoming a public health emergency. Despite the measures, we still have the AQI in the severe category," Jha said.

While talking about the preventive measure, Jha suggested that vehicular movement needs to be controlled. 'The sprinkling of water at construction sites can be done. Construction and demolition activities can be halted for at least a week because all these activities add up and deteriorate our air quality,' he said.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) the share of stubble emissions has peaked at 36 per cent on Saturday. The PM2.5 level is higher as compared to 2020 but much less than that in 2018. However, the local winds picked up since Sunday morning and now the fast dispersion is expected.

Sunil Dahiya, an environmental expert said that "as immediate measures, Central government and Delhi commission for Air Quality management can ask industries to reduce their operations or operate their pollution control devices very efficiently or even shut down." There are power plants that are working in the northwest direction of Delhi from where the wind is coming from and govt have to see if that can be done from other parts of Delhi, Dahiya added.

In the month of October, the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) deployed teams that listed out of 6,596 construction sites more than 963 were found violating dust control norms. Air Quality Index (AQI) level of PM 10 stands at 420 which comes in the very poor category and PM 2.5 is at 283 which shoots to the severe category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021