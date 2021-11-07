Left Menu

Punjab cuts price of petrol by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 5

The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel in the state by Rs 10 and Rs 5 per litre respectively.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 07-11-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 16:44 IST
Punjab cuts price of petrol by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 5
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel in the state by Rs 10 and Rs 5 per litre respectively. "We have decided to decrease petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre, respectively, to be effective from midnight today," said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday.

This comes days after the Government of India, on the eve of Diwali, had announced a reduction of central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively and has urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. Earlier, reacting to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's corruption allegations against the Congress-led Punjab government, Channi said, "SAD already knew we were going to reduce the prices in today's cabinet meeting. That is why he did the drama yesterday."

Badal had termed the Punjab government 'corrupt' and had alleged that people of the state are suffering due to 'highest ever' state value-added tax (VAT) imposed on petrol and diesel by the Channi-led Punjab government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021