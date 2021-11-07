Punjab extends State Assembly special session till Nov 11

The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday announced to extend the Special Session of the State Assembly till November 11, keeping in view the multifarious legislative business/obligations.

Earlier, the session was only convened for one day i.e. November 8, 2021 (Monday).

Now the special session of the State Assembly would be convened for two days on November 8 and November 11. (ANI)

