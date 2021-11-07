Left Menu

Punjab extends State Assembly special session till Nov 11

The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday announced to extend the Special Session of the State Assembly till November 11, keeping in view the multifarious legislative business/obligations.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 07-11-2021 16:52 IST
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi chairing Cabinet meeting. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Earlier, the session was only convened for one day i.e. November 8, 2021 (Monday).

Now the special session of the State Assembly would be convened for two days on November 8 and November 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

